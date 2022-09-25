Tycoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,372.45 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $296,372.45 and approximately $50.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tycoon is https://reddit.com/r/TycoonTrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

