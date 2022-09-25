Ubex Hits Market Cap of $101,754.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $101,754.00 and $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

