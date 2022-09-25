UCROWDME (UCM) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $29,050.12

UCROWDME (UCM) traded up 50.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. UCROWDME has a market capitalization of $29,050.12 and approximately $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One UCROWDME coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About UCROWDME
UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. UCROWDME’s official message board is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME. The official website for UCROWDME is ucrowdme.com.
UCROWDME Coin Trading
