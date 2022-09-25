UGAS Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $187,986.83 and approximately $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,925.78 or 0.99993136 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00059275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005771 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00066342 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

