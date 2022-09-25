UniLayer (LAYER) Hits Market Cap of $1.93 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.93 million and $207,216.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more.The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

