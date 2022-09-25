Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.