UnitedCrowd Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,211.00 (UCT)

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One UnitedCrowd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnitedCrowd has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnitedCrowd alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UnitedCrowd

UnitedCrowd launched on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnitedCrowd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnitedCrowd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnitedCrowd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnitedCrowd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.