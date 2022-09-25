Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,181,000 after buying an additional 74,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Uniti Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,848,000 after buying an additional 757,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after buying an additional 184,977 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.30 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

