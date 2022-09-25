UniWorld (UNW) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.51 Million

UniWorld (UNW) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. UniWorld has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $99,024.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniWorld has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One UniWorld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00133818 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.01814910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About UniWorld

UniWorld (UNW) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

