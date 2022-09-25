UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $463,584.60 and approximately $90,533.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols.The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

