USDX [Lighthouse] Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,819.74 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $58,819.74 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,899.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00602344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00258368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004973 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

