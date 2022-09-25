USDX [Lighthouse] Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,819.74 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $58,819.74 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,899.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00602344 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00258368 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00050896 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00077281 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002014 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004973 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
