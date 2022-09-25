Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

