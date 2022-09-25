VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of SMB opened at $16.62 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $18.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

