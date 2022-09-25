Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $73,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

