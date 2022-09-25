Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Cut by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

