Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VO opened at $192.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average is $215.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

