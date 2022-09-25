Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $173.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

