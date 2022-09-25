Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $339.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

