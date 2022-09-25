Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Veil has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $704,887.00 and $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00326366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00131200 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00076455 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00043566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 119,516,480 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.