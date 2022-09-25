VeriBlock (VBK) Price Reaches $0.0008

VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $596,839.53 and $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock (CRYPTO:VBK) is a PoP/PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 1,179,310,474 coins and its circulating supply is 788,454,822 coins. The Reddit community for VeriBlock is https://reddit.com/r/veriblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin.Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect.Proof-of-Proof (“PoP”) is a consensus protocol that allows any blockchain to protect itself against double-spends by inheriting the full Proof-of-Work security of Bitcoin in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless (“DTTP”) manner.Discord”

VeriBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

