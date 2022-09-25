Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $333.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.12. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

