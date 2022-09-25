Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 759,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 128,833 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

