Verition Fund Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIRGet Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

