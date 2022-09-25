Verition Fund Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

