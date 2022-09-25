Verition Fund Management LLC Has $456,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

