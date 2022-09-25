Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $414,000 in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

