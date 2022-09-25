Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.18 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

