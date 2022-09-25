Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,288 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 1,337,419 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $3,736,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 291,820 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Up 2.5 %

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PRPB opened at $8.25 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

