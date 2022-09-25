Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.38

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 320295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

