Vidulum (VDL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,185.00

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $611,311.37 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,915.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00151566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00283361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00747659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00602344 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,538,702 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

