VidyX (VIDYX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

VidyX (VIDYX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One VidyX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VidyX has a market cap of $842,700.00 and $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VidyX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VidyX Coin Profile

VidyX was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy. VidyX’s official website is vidy.com. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VidyX

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

