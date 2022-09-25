Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.30

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 219353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

