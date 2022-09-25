WebDollar Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,642,365,628 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.
WebDollar Coin Trading
