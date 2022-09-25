WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.87. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.98 and a 52-week high of C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.88 million and a P/E ratio of -14.16.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

