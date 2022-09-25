WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.
WesBanco Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $25.10 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02.
WesBanco Company Profile
