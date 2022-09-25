Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$7.92 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6959016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

