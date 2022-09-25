WeStarter (WAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81,891.00

WeStarter (WAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. WeStarter has a market cap of $1.33 million and $81,891.00 worth of WeStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeStarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WeStarter has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeStarter

WeStarter (CRYPTO:WAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2021. WeStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. WeStarter’s official Twitter account is @westarter_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeStarter is www.westarter.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeStarter is a token distribution platform based on the Heco network, the Huobi eco chain. By virtue of innovative produces and sufficient resources, it supports transactions of multiple types of assets and connects with both primary and secondary markets, which make WeStarter an accelerator for DeFi projects. WeStarter platform supports token distribution of cross-chain assets and continues to explore the connection with other fields, such as STO and NFT assets so to provide a variety of distribution choices for both developers and investors.”

