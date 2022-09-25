Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $68.07 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28.

