Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $339.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

