Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,165 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Westlake worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Westlake by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

