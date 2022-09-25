Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $100.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86.

