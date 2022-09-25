Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.33. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.75. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $162.19 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

