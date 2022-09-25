Whole Network (NODE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,208.00

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Whole Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Whole Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whole Network has a market capitalization of $244,491.00 and $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whole Network Profile

Whole Network’s genesis date was June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whole Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

