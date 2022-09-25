Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $220.36 and last traded at $219.55. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Winmark Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $750.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average of $212.81.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

