Woonkly Power (WOOP) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s launch date was November 24th, 2020. Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Woonkly Power’s official website is welcome.woonkly.com/en. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

