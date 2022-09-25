WP Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,158 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 76,321 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 580,084 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $148,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

