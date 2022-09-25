WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$184.20.

WSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

WSP opened at C$152.38 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.94 billion and a PE ratio of 39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.17.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

