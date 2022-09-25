X-CASH Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022553 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00151083 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00747856 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604310 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.
About X-CASH
X-CASH (XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.
Buying and Selling X-CASH
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
