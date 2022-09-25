X-CASH Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00151083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00747856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604310 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

