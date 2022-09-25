X World Games (XWG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One X World Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About X World Games

X World Games' launch date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games' total supply is 9,938,481,614 coins.

X World Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

