Xend Finance Price Tops $0.0277 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $138,527.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

