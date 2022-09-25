Xend Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $138,527.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $138,527.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

